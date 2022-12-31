Looking back at Hawaii’s top sports stories for 2022
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford kisses the state championship trophy after beating Punahou on Nov. 25.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The West Region Champion Little League team from Honolulu participates in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates with the Hawaii state flag after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the Women’s College World Series softball championship series on June 9 in Oklahoma City.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001
Carissa Moore won the Sullivan Award, which goes to the most outstanding United States college or Olympic athlete. The Punahou graduate won the first surfing Olympic gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Games.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Max Rosenfeld, Jakob Thelle, and Makua Marumoto arrive at Washington Place on May 17 after Hawaii won its second NCAA men’s volleyball title.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang took over the Hawaii football program that was plagued by off-the-field distractions that became the top sports story in 2022.