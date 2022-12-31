comscore Looking back at Hawaii’s top sports stories for 2022
Sports

Looking back at Hawaii’s top sports stories for 2022

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford kisses the state championship trophy after beating Punahou on Nov. 25.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford kisses the state championship trophy after beating Punahou on Nov. 25.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS The West Region Champion Little League team from Honolulu participates in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The West Region Champion Little League team from Honolulu participates in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates with the Hawaii state flag after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the Women’s College World Series softball championship series on June 9 in Oklahoma City.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo celebrates with the Hawaii state flag after Oklahoma defeated Texas in the Women’s College World Series softball championship series on June 9 in Oklahoma City.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001 Carissa Moore won the Sullivan Award, which goes to the most outstanding United States college or Olympic athlete. The Punahou graduate won the first surfing Olympic gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2001

    Carissa Moore won the Sullivan Award, which goes to the most outstanding United States college or Olympic athlete. The Punahou graduate won the first surfing Olympic gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Max Rosenfeld, Jakob Thelle, and Makua Marumoto arrive at Washington Place on May 17 after Hawaii won its second NCAA men’s volleyball title.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Max Rosenfeld, Jakob Thelle, and Makua Marumoto arrive at Washington Place on May 17 after Hawaii won its second NCAA men’s volleyball title.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang took over the Hawaii football program that was plagued by off-the-field distractions that became the top sports story in 2022.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang took over the Hawaii football program that was plagued by off-the-field distractions that became the top sports story in 2022.

The University of Hawaii football program was in the news in 2022 much more for what happened off the field than on it. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 31, 2022

Scroll Up