PGA’s Tournament of Champions field at Kapalua is deeper than ever

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the 12th fairway during the second round of the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 7 at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua.

    Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the 12th fairway during the second round of the Tournament of Champions on Jan. 7 at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua.

Eight of the top 10 in the current World Golf Ranking and defending Sony Open in Hawaii champion Hideki Matsuyama are among the 39 PGA Tour players in the field for next week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions event in Kapalua, Maui. Read more

