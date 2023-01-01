Fireworks keep Honolulu paramedics, HFD busy for New Year’s

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel this afternoon responded to Nanakuli for a fireworks-related hand injury, adding to the dozen fireworks-related injury calls that kept paramedics and EMTs busy from New Year’s Eve into today.

EMS officials said they treated a 25-year-old male and took him to a hospital in serious condition after fireworks exploded in his hand at about 1:45 p.m. today.

Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said at an afternoon news conference today that in addition to the fireworks-related injuries, paramedics and EMTs responded to 25 calls from people having difficulty breathing, 11 motor vehicle collisions, and 15 assaults, including a critical stabbing.

“It seemed like this year’s injuries were worst than last year’s injuries,” he said.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Malcolm Medrano said at the news conference that Honolulu firefighters responded to 236 incidents between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Medrano said 18 of those incidents were fireworks-related, eight involved something that was burning, 10 were medical emergencies.

Medrano said the building fire happened at an Ewa Beach residence, where an aerial firework hit the roof and ignited a fire.

He said the homeowner wasn’t at the house, but a neighbor called the fire in promptly, and firefighters were able to put it out quickly, keeping damages at a minor level.