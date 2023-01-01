comscore On Politics: Lawmakers set guardrails — or obstacles? — for Gov. Green
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Lawmakers set guardrails — or obstacles? — for Gov. Green

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER State House Speaker Scott Saiki and state Senate president Ron Kouchi.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    State House Speaker Scott Saiki and state Senate president Ron Kouchi.

After a campaign year of promises from Gov. Josh Green, the state Legislature’s leaders appear ready for both action and results. Read more

Previous Story
Kauakukalahale: Ku‘u ‘ia ka palu i pi‘i ka moano

Scroll Up