On Politics: Lawmakers set guardrails — or obstacles? — for Gov. Green

After a campaign year of promises from Gov. Josh Green, the state Legislature’s leaders appear ready for both action and results. Read more

Early reactions from majority leaders show that Green’s plans for his first year are not being met with unquestioned praise.

In a webcast last week of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program, Senate President Sen. Ron Kouchi and House Speaker Rep. Scott Saiki were all business in their analysis of Green’s agenda.

The 2023 legislative session appears to be unpredictable because the House has 16 new members and the Senate lost several reliable Democratic leaders, plus there is a new governor with his own agenda.

With campaign season over, Kouchi and Saiki appear ready to run the state, clearly indicating that Green’s proposals will be disposed of according to the Legislature’s will.

Even before Green could move proposals to lower taxes and restructure how Hawaii treats and charges tourists, Kouchi warned the new governor that his Cabinet must be confirmed by the Senate.

It messaged that although Green was a legislative committee chairman (Health), he was not a major political operator at the state Capitol and he and his potential Cabinet will have to prove their leadership qualities.

Saying he does not know about a third of Green’s nominees, Kouchi predicted a somewhat awkward get-to-know-you legislative session.

“At this point, for most of the people I’ve talked to, I’ve said I’m not ready to commit my support yet. I’d like to see how you perform in the position that you have and we’ll schedule a follow-up appointment,” Kouchi said.

Green’s early pledge to scrap the general excise tax on food and medicine was immediately questioned by lawmakers familiar with the GET’s history.

Saiki explained that over the years, the tax has been changed so that many local citizens who need economic help do not pay taxes on food and medicine or health care but those who can afford it, do.

The GET is very effective in raising money. Except for a few exceptions, when money goes from one person or entity to another, the state gets a portion of the exchange. Economists estimate that between one-quarter to one-third of the entire GET is paid for by visitors, not residents. Leaders like Saiki and Kouchi do not want to drop such an efficient money-raising plan.

In response in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser report, Green said, “At times, my work as governor can be challenging … But my leadership will continue to be one that hears from all stakeholders and reaches a compromise as often as possible, while also being decisive and intentional.”

Never shy about giving advice to whomever is governor, Kouchi and Saiki said in last week’s interview that Green will have much to learn.

“He’s going to be action- oriented. I think he’ll be decisive, although I did suggest to him that he not be too decisive. Sometimes you have to take a step back and think about your answer before you say something,” said Saiki.

In something of a signal for a way forward in 2023 local politics, Kouchi noted that he saw Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke awaiting a meeting with Green last week as Kouchi left the governor’s office. As a legislative veteran now holding a major post in Green’s administration, Luke could be something of the traffic cop providing some legislative and administrative coordination.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.