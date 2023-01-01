comscore Korean American activist awarded Peace Summit Medal
Korean American activist awarded Peace Summit Medal

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY MICHAEL HAHN Christine Ahn spoke at the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, Korea, where she was awarded the 2022 Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism.

    COURTESY MICHAEL HAHN

    Christine Ahn spoke at the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, Korea, where she was awarded the 2022 Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism.

Christine Ahn, founder and executive director of the peace activist group Women Cross DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) was awarded the 2022 Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism at last month’s 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Read more

