Mariners advised to slow down as whale season peaks

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ED LYMAN / NOAA FISHERIES (NOAA FISHERIES PERMIT NO. 774-1714) A healthy humpback mother and calf swim through Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary waters in 2019.

    ED LYMAN / NOAA FISHERIES (NOAA FISHERIES PERMIT NO. 774-1714)

    A healthy humpback mother and calf swim through Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary waters in 2019.

Marine wildlife officials are urging boaters to watch their speed when cruising in Hawaiian waters following a second vessel strike of a humpback whale this season. Read more

