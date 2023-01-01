Mariners advised to slow down as whale season peaks
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
ED LYMAN / NOAA FISHERIES (NOAA FISHERIES PERMIT NO. 774-1714)
A healthy humpback mother and calf swim through Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary waters in 2019.
