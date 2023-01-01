comscore David Shapiro: It was a year to remember — for all the wrong reasons
Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: It was a year to remember — for all the wrong reasons

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Cars traverse along and across Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka Streets, where the rail construction is in progress on Oct. 27.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cars traverse along and across Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka Streets, where the rail construction is in progress on Oct. 27.

Before we forget 2022, let’s review its most befuddling news “flASHback” style: Read more

Previous Story
David Shapiro: Tidings to help put on your ‘It’s just what I wanted!’ face

Scroll Up