Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 1, 2023
While out shopping, Thomas Chun of Mililani found a Hawaii-themed buffet
at The Buffet Daimaru Sapporoten in Sapporo, Japan, in August. Photo by Sandra Okuma.
Prior to boarding a cruise to Alaska, Mililani residents Bungie and Christine Chinen discovered Aloha Street in Seattle in August. Photo by Michelle Chirachella.
-
Waikiki resident Ray Yourchek spotted the Sunshine Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Stockton, Calif., in August. Photo by Nancy Miller.
