Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 1, 2023

  • While out shopping, Thomas Chun of Mililani found a Hawaii-themed buffet at The Buffet Daimaru Sapporoten in Sapporo, Japan, in August. Photo by ­Sandra Okuma.

  • Prior to boarding a cruise to Alaska, Mililani residents Bungie and Christine Chinen discovered Aloha Street in Seattle in ­August. Photo by Michelle Chirachella.

  • Waikiki resident Ray Yourchek spotted the Sunshine Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Stockton, Calif., in August. Photo by Nancy Miller.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

