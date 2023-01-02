Letter: Events at city’s Blaisdell, Waikiki Shell badly run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Has anyone noticed that the city-run events at the Waikiki Shell and Concert Hall are sorely lacking in common sense? Read more

Has anyone noticed that the city-run events at the Waikiki Shell and Concert Hall are sorely lacking in common sense? The first afternoon performance of “Hamilton” had people standing in lines in the hot sun while disorganized ticket takers figured out the new “Ticketmaster”-supplied scanners didn’t operate properly for the second day.

The Yo-Yo Ma concert at the Shell had two doors working — for thousands of people standing in line, and not redirecting people, so attendees missed half of the concert.

I tried to buy a ticket for a future show online, knowing that they were available (only in-person at the box office). I went through the Ticketmaster process, choosing a ticket with a substantially higher price than quoted by the box office, but after loading my credit card into the system, the final price was well over $100. This is ridiculous. We need a better system and to stop the gouging of monopolistic Ticketmaster.

Margaret Murchie

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter