Letter: Military should step forward on new landfill

I wholeheartedly agree with recommendations presented by letter writer Nobu Nakamoto (“Military, part of landfill problem, needs to help,” Dec. 28). In fact, I believe his recommendations should have been given more prominence in the paper — as well as strong backing by the Star-Advertiser’s editorial staff.

Mr. Nakamoto’s reference to the fact that some military properties are on land leased from the state suggests that the landfill issue is larger than a Honolulu City and County problem.

The military has not been open about its handling of the Red Hill crisis. We can be certain it will not take the initiative to help with the landfill-location dilemma — not until the subject is brought to the forefront of public discussion in the Star-Advertiser and across other media outlets.

Barbara Norton

Foster Village

