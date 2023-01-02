Letter: Unbelievable that Navy can’t solve Red Hill cams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the Dec. 25 article, “Cameras may not be fixed in time for defueling, Navy says”: The Navy needs to get out of its own way, and disregard its outmoded “legacy” system. Just googling security and fire surveillance camera systems brings up the names of dozens of active suppliers of these systems.

Are we really expected to believe none of these entities can supply the needed systems in a timely manner? Or that nothing has been available or an alternative solution could not have been found in over two years?

Surely someone at Red Hill has an Amazon account.

Andrea Bell

Kailua

