Letter: Vive la difference makes lively scenes in Waikiki

A man, woman and a young child meticulously pick up hundreds of tiny unscathed red seeds littering the sidewalk; a dreadlocked roller skater theatrically zigs and zags in the middle of the road, oblivious to the surrounding traffic; an entranced elderly man sacramentally twists his hands in arabesque configurations while crossing the street; a chubby cop unself-consciously waddles toward his police car; a torso- toweled middle-aged man swings his hips to ’60s music played poolside at a swanky hotel.

The variety of movement that I daily observe on the streets of Waikiki sometimes is a hoot. Other times it is endearing. It can even be surreal. I never tire of the array of people that cross my path. The sidewalks may not be stairways to heaven, but they afford me a glimpse of the blooming vitality of life throughout Hawaii, a perennial paradise for the onlooker.

Stan Satz

Waikiki

