Editorial | Letters Letter: Vive la difference makes lively scenes in Waikiki Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The variety of movement that I daily observe on the streets of Waikiki sometimes is a hoot. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A man, woman and a young child meticulously pick up hundreds of tiny unscathed red seeds littering the sidewalk; a dreadlocked roller skater theatrically zigs and zags in the middle of the road, oblivious to the surrounding traffic; an entranced elderly man sacramentally twists his hands in arabesque configurations while crossing the street; a chubby cop unself-consciously waddles toward his police car; a torso- toweled middle-aged man swings his hips to ’60s music played poolside at a swanky hotel. The variety of movement that I daily observe on the streets of Waikiki sometimes is a hoot. Other times it is endearing. It can even be surreal. I never tire of the array of people that cross my path. The sidewalks may not be stairways to heaven, but they afford me a glimpse of the blooming vitality of life throughout Hawaii, a perennial paradise for the onlooker. Stan Satz Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Apply some surplus funds against erosion