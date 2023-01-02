comscore Off the news: Helping isles’ endangered birds fly
Off the news: Helping isles' endangered birds fly

With extinction-level threats facing Hawaii’s native honeycreepers, a lawsuit by the Center for Biological Diversity has nudged the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to designate more than 275,000 acres on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island as critical habitat for the the vividly red i‘iwi, often represented as a symbol of Hawaii. Read more

