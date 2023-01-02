Congress funds military, programs in Pacific
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONTRACTORS
Military personnel offloaded vehicles and containers of equipment from the USNS Watson in November in Honolulu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree