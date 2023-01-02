comscore Congress funds military, programs in Pacific
Hawaii News

Congress funds military, programs in Pacific

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONTRACTORS Military personnel offloaded vehicles and containers of equipment from the USNS Watson in November in Honolulu.

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONTRACTORS

    Military personnel offloaded vehicles and containers of equipment from the USNS Watson in November in Honolulu.

The massive $1.7 trillion congressional omnibus spending bill signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden contains billions of dollars in support of military infrastructure and diplomatic initiatives in Hawaii and the Pacific as the U.S. seeks to compete with China for influence in the region. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2022
Next Story
Fight over Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor’s free parking stalls heats up

Scroll Up