New Year’s revelry on Oahu marred by injuries, fires

Hawaii News

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Harbor was shrouded by smoke generated by fireworks on a nearly windless night at around 1:17 a.m. Sunday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>It seemed like this year’s injuries were worse than last year’s injuries.”</strong> <strong>Jim Ireland</strong> <em>Honolulu Emergency Services Department director, speaking at Sunday’s news conference</em>

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Honolulu first responders reported that fireworks-related injuries and fires over the holiday weekend were worse than last year, mainly due to increased aerial fireworks, which left one Wahiawa man in critical condition from facial injuries and at least a half-dozen other people in serious condition. Read more

