New Year’s revelry on Oahu marred by injuries, fires

Honolulu first responders reported that fireworks-related injuries and fires over the holiday weekend were worse than last year, mainly due to increased aerial fireworks, which left one Wahiawa man in critical condition from facial injuries and at least a half-dozen other people in serious condition.

The calls, which started early New Year’s Eve, stretched well into New Year’s Day. The significant drop in firecracker permits on Oahu — which this year fell to 13,679 permits compared with more than 20,000 sold last year — certainly wasn’t a good predictor of actual pyrotechnic activity or fireworks-related injuries.

Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said Sunday during a late morning news conference that there already had been about a dozen fireworks-related injuries. He said paramedics and EMTs also responded to 25 calls from people who were having difficulty breathing, 11 motor vehicle collisions and 15 assaults, including a critical stabbing.

Ireland said, “It seemed like this year’s injuries were worse than last year’s injuries.”

“Anytime you involve the head and the neck, those can potentially be life-threatening injuries especially when you involve aerial fireworks,” Ireland said. “I was taken aback by the number of people who were struck by aerial fireworks. Last year we didn’t see that.”

The most severe fireworks- related injury handled by Honolulu paramedics and EMTs was the case of a 28-year-old man who was transported from Wahiawa to an emergency room in critical condition after fireworks exploded in his face about 12:49 p.m. Saturday.

Other poignant fireworks- related cases included:

>> A 12-year-old girl was taken to an emergency room in serious condition after she suffered a facial injury in Waianae about 11:36 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

>> A 34-year-old man was injured about 9:49 p.m. Saturday in Nanakuli while standing over a 20-gallon plastic drum with acetylene fuel. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition from deep lacerations to his arms and second-degree burns to his lower legs.

>> In Ewa Beach, a 55-year-old man was injured about 9:56 p.m. Saturday after fireworks exploded near his face. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition due to loss of vision, bruising around his eyes and lacerations to an eyelid and his nose.

>> A 42-year-old woman was hurt around 10:55 p.m. Saturday in Honolulu after fireworks exploded and hit her in the neck, but the woman declined transport to an emergency room.

>> At 12:07 a.m. Sunday, EMS was called and assisted a 36-year-old man who had been hit by fireworks in the face and chest. His teeth were knocked out and he had lacerations. He was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

>> On Sunday at 3:29 a.m., EMS took a 33-year-old man to an emergency room in serious condition after fireworks exploded in his hand. It was later determined that the man needed hand surgery and he was transferred to another hospital where he could get specialized surgery.

>> EMS was dispatched about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday to Nanakuli to treat a 25-year-old man after fireworks had exploded in his hand. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Ireland said EMS on Sunday also treated a 39-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the back around 3:55 a.m. She was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

These cases, which happened over the holiday weekend, added to Honolulu EMS’ track record in 2022, he said. Altogether in 2022, Honolulu EMS received 128,151 911 calls. EMS crews responded to 85,979 of these calls, which led to the transportation of 59,308 patients.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Malcolm Medrano, who was also at the news conference, said Honolulu firefighters responded to 236 incidents between 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and 8 a.m. Monday. Medrano said 18 of those incidents were fireworks related, eight involved something that was burning and 10 were medical emergencies.

Medrano said a building fire happened at an Ewa Beach residence, where an aerial firework hit the roof and ignited a fire. He said the homeowner was not at the house, but a neighbor called the fire in promptly, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, resulting in minor damage.

Medrano said this year’s incidents surpassed last year’s count, when there were 11 fireworks-related calls, two building fires, two rubbish fires and six medical emergencies.

“For us we’ve seen a significant increase this year,” Medrano said, adding that some of the rise is possibly related to easing of pandemic restrictions in Asia.

Medrano said Honolulu’s illegal fireworks shows are often thought to be rooted in local culture. However, he said HFD, which dates back to 1851 when Hawaii was still a monarchy, always has supported a ban.

“We’ve always supported a total statewide ban on consumer aerial fireworks and also firecrackers,” he said.

Ireland said his department also supports a ban.

“I’ve never been anywhere in my life that had this concentration of aerials,” Ireland said. “I just feel really sorry for the people that were hurt by these. There were permanent life-altering injuries.”