NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Was activated for the win over the Eagles and was among the first receivers off the bench but did not receive a target. It was his first game since Week 5. Read more

University of Hawaii

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Was activated for the win over the Eagles and was among the first receivers off the bench but did not receive a target. It was his first game since Week 5.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the win over the Dolphins, collecting six tackles (two of them solo). Tavai is six tackles away from becoming the eighth UH product to collect 200 stops in the NFL.

Farrington

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Was the last man off the bench in the win over the Rams as Joey Bosa made his return from injury, ending Fehoko’s career-best streak of two straight starts. It was the first time he has played in a game without registering a tackle since 2021.

Kahuku

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started at safety in the win over the Rams, collecting three solo tackles. Gilman reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup because Derwin James remained in the concussion protocol. His first tackle of quarterback Baker Mayfield was the 100th of his career, joining Ma’ake Kemoeatu (287) and Aaron Francisco (218) as the only Kahuku products to reach the century club.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Came off the bench to play special teams in the loss to the Falcons, his 97th NFL game as he marches closer to becoming the 20th player born in Hawaii to reach 100 NFL games.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts

defensive tackle: Started in the loss to the Giants. It was his 111th NFL game, tying Vince Manuwai, Esera Tuaolo and Leo Goeas for 14th most among players born in Hawaii. He collected five tackles, four of them solo, and hit the quarterback once.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Scored Houston’s only points in the loss to Jacksonville with a 56-yard effort in the third quarter. He only kicked off twice, a touchback and a return to the 21-yard line.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers

defensive end: Was the last player off the bench in the win over the Ravens but didn’t collect any statistics, the first time since 2021 he has played but failed to make a tackle. Alualu is one game away from tying Kimo von Oelhoffen with the second-most games played by a player born in Hawaii.

>> Nate Herbig, Jets offensive line: Was declared inactive against the Seahawks with an ankle injury, his first missed action since week 11 and the first time he failed to suit up since 2020.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was inactive while in the concussion protocol.