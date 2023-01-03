Letter: Arts, culture coverage is vital to our community

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am writing in support of a recent letter by Lynne Johnson (“Articles about culture provide welcome break,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 16). I echo her praise for articles by reporters like Steven Mark and John Berger. It would be wonderful if Honolulu were once again to have a newspaper that regularly covers arts and culture.

Although I am a supporter of sports coverage and happy that there is a sports section in every issue of your paper, it should be noted that arts and culture activities in Hawaii have, at the very least, equal value to sports activities and also deserve daily coverage in our only daily newspaper. It is, indeed, arts and culture achievements that make Hawaii unique.

To do justice to what makes Honolulu the place that it is, a daily section of the newspaper — or, at least, a daily column — devoted to arts and culture would be a great service to our community.

Joseph Stanton

Aiea

