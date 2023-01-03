Letter: Bad policy to restrict Lanikai parking, access

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a longtime resident of Kailua, I was disappointed to learn that the city has eliminated all parking in Lanikai from now until mid-January due to roundabout construction near Kalapawai Market. Read more

As a longtime resident of Kailua, I was disappointed to learn that the city has eliminated all parking in Lanikai from now until mid-January due to roundabout construction near Kalapawai Market.

Why was this construction started in the height of the holiday season? Restricting Lanikai Beach access by eliminating parking every time there is construction near Lanikai is not fair to non-Lanikai residents who wish to visit the beach or access the Pillbox trailhead.

I know traffic can be a nightmare due to road construction in Kailua but the city should implement a more equitable solution to traffic issues. How about running a shuttle from Kailua Park to Lanikai Beach during road construction and on long weekends? Alternatively, the city’s bus schedule could be augmented to run every 20 minutes to Lanikai.

Eliminating parking in Lanikai might be the easy solution but smacks of catering to a private neighborhood. Let’s hope that in the new year, the city and Windward representatives will work to find a permanent solution to Lanikai traffic woes and do right by all Hawaii residents, by increasing public beach and trail access instead of limiting them.

Shiyana Thenabadu

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter