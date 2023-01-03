comscore Letter: Bad policy to restrict Lanikai parking, access
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bad policy to restrict Lanikai parking, access

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As a longtime resident of Kailua, I was disappointed to learn that the city has eliminated all parking in Lanikai from now until mid-January due to roundabout construction near Kalapawai Market. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Give Kaena Point heritage status

Scroll Up