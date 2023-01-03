comscore Letter: More police patrols in Waikiki would be good
Editorial | Letters

Letter: More police patrols in Waikiki would be good

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If for only one year, police officer foot patrols would do well in Waikiki, given the stake in wealth generated by tourism here and the need for safety, especially after the shootings over the recent weeks (“Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police,” Dec. 19, Star-Advertiser). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Give Kaena Point heritage status

Scroll Up