Letter: More police patrols in Waikiki would be good

If for only one year, police officer foot patrols would do well in Waikiki, given the stake in wealth generated by tourism here and the need for safety, especially after the shootings over the recent weeks (“Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police,” Dec. 19, Star-Advertiser).

I feel this would be a positive community effort and very much like foot patrols (called “bobbies”) in London. Bobbies are popular with locals and visitors, and hold street crime to a very low level.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

