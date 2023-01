Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City and County of Honolulu has crossed a key threshold in enlarging the pool of those who can carry a concealed firearm, with last week’s issuance of the first concealed-carry weapon license. So far police have been working through about 600 applications.

Of course, the City Council has yet to decide on Bill 57, which would set rules on where guns may be carried. If the bill passes without many place restrictions, Oahu can expect the license tally to rise.