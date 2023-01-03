A late-night poke spot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’ve got the late-night munchies, check out Honolulu Poke Co. The business is currently located in front of Club Rock-Za, and it’s open 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. And yes, the late-night hours are intentional, according to owner Brandon Asuka.

“We started in fresh fish distribution,” explains Asuka, who co-owns Honolulu Poke Co. with business partner Howard Lum. “The owner of Club Rock-Za rents this truck to us. I work during the day, so we were looking for something at night in the area from Waikiki to Ala Moana. We were trying to capture the most nightlife.”

Honolulu Poke Co. officially started in September, and the menu began with poke bowls as its base.

“We have spicy ahi, ginger onion ahi and sweet shoyu ahi,” Asuka says. “Over the year, we’ve been trying different ingredients and trying to make it where our poke would appeal to a tourist palate as well as someone local.”

While the business’s poke bowls ($12) are bestsellers, its barbecue plates ($15) are also popular. Customers can choose from steak or chicken; and garlic shrimp ($18) and Hawaiian plates ($15) — complete with kalua pig and lau lau — are available, too. For true late-night grinds, opt for grilled cheese sandwiches ($10 with chips and a drink) and nachos ($10).

Customers can even add spicy ahi, steak or kalua pig to their nachos for an additional fee.

“The poke bowls and barbecue plates sell the most, but as the night goes on, more people tend to go for nachos and grilled cheese,” Asuka says.

Keep an eye out for any featured weekly specials like pork adobo bowls or meatballs with mushroom gravy. Follow the biz on Instagram (@hnlpokeco) for updates.

Honolulu Poke Co.

1770 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

Instagram: @hnlpokeco

How to order: In person or via Uber Eats or Grubhub

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo and Apple Pay