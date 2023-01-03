comscore A late-night poke spot
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A late-night poke spot

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Jan. 3, 2023

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    This poke is da ‘bomb’ Spicy ahi bombs ($12)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Garlic shrimp plate ($18)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Steak and chicken barbecue plate ($15)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    (from left) Business owner Brandon Asuka, chef Justin Rosada and social media manager Rayden Ishimine

If you’ve got the late-night munchies, check out Honolulu Poke Co. Read more

Previous Story
Hot and new
Next Story
One-bite wonders ideal for get-togethers

Scroll Up