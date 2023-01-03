A late-night poke spot
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Jan. 3, 2023
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
This poke is da ‘bomb’ Spicy ahi bombs ($12)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Garlic shrimp plate ($18)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Steak and chicken barbecue plate ($15)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
(from left) Business owner Brandon Asuka, chef Justin Rosada and social media manager Rayden Ishimine
