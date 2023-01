Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the indulgences of the holiday have passed, it’s nice to have a dish on hand that is super simple to make and also lightens up a meal.

This salad, loosely based on Japanese namasu, is a handy way to use a quantity of cucumbers, which are easy to prep (just slice) and play well with a variety of other fresh or pickled vegetables.

For this recipe, use takuan (Japanese pickled daikon), usually sold in jars near refrigerated tofu in most supermarkets. For a spicier mix, you could sub in Korean radish kimchi, also made with daikon and also easy to find. If you prefer fresh veggies, use cherry tomatoes or sliced bell peppers instead.

Whisk together a simple dressing, toss it together and you’re good to go with a quick and easy side dish.

Cucumber-Takuan Salad

Ingredients:

• 3 cups sliced Japanese cucumbers (see note)

• 1/2 cups cubed takuan

• 1/2 cup sliced onion

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 2 tablespoons mirin

• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• Small chile pepper, minced

Directions:

Combine dressing ingredients in serving bowl and whisk to combine. Add takuan, cucumbers and onion; toss.

Serves 4.

Note:

Cucumbers contain a lot of water, which can thin out your dressing. It helps to drain the cucumbers: Slice in half lengthwise, then scrape out the seeds, using a spoon.

Then, cut into thin slices and spread the slices in a sheet pan lined with paper towels.

After about 20 minutes, the paper towels will be damp with absorbed liquid from the cucumbers.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 80 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.