The Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapiolani Community College has partnered with Hawaii Public Radio for “An Evening with Francis Lam and The Splendid Table.” The one-night-only event will be taped in front of a live audience at Hawaii Theatre 7 p.m. Jan. 18 to be aired on The Splendid Table podcast, which is hosted by award-winning food journalist Lam.

Guest speakers for the Hawaii-centric episode include Cook Real Hawaii author and chef Sheldon Simeon, Fête’s Robynne Maii (2022 James Beard Award winner), Fujiya Hawaii co-owner Christopher Kanemura, and Zippy’s vice president of marketing and communications Kevin Yim.

Tickets are $35-$50 (or $75 for VIP that includes a meet-and-greet with Lam). Get them online at culinaryinstitute.hawaii.edu.

Curb those chocolate cravings

Fans of luxury chocolate have a dedicated space to satisfy their sweet-tooth cravings now that KOHO Chocolates has opened up shop at Outrigger Hotel Waikiki Beach (2335 Kalakaua Ave.). Part of Hawaiian Host Group, the artisanal chocolate brand launched last year to much fanfare. There are variety pack bon bons, as well as bon bons in set flavors like Hawaiian sea salt caramel, lilikoi caramel and macadamia praline. And, KOHO’s chocolate bars are not to be missed, either.

“In our new home on Kalakaua Avenue, we have expanded our customization bars even more to showcase the bon bons, as well as introduce new seasonal flavors and limited-edition custom boxes for customers to choose from,” explains managing director Theresa Tuxhorn. “It makes for a truly bespoke experience.”

KOHO will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Go online to hawaiianhostgroup.com.

Hop into the new year

Honolulu Cookie Co. has unveiled its Year of the Rabbit gift box that features flavors like pineapple macadamia, white chocolate coconut and guava. In total, you’ll find 16 cookies in six assorted flavors. Get these exclusively online and select stores (Ala Moana Center, Royal Hawaiian Center, International Market Place, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and The LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas) while supplies last. Keep Honolulu Cookie Co.’s Lunar New Year deadlines in mind, too. Order by Jan. 8 (international) or Jan. 16 (United States) to get your sweet treats in time for the holiday — this year landing on Jan. 22.

Other popular treats to celebrate 2023 and the Year of the Rabbit are the classic pineapple windows box and pearl green tin. Both are assortments that are great for sharing (or eating all by yourself; we’re not here to judge).

Find a full lineup of cookies at honolulucookie.com.

Fresh fruit tea finds its way to azure

Soon, Azure Ala Moana (629 Keeaumoku St.) will welcome Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea Hawaii to its tenant lineup. The move is the business’s relocation from its original Dillingham Boulevard brick-and-mortar (which closes Jan. 14).

The café offers authentic Taiwanese flavors in each cup that feature seasonal fruits, local ingredients and zero concentrated juice. Expect fruit teas, a brown sugar and salty cream series, tea lattes and more.

“We are excited to work with the team at Azure Ala Moana to offer our wide variety of fruit teas and milk teas to area residents,” states president/CEO Manuel Tony Wong Cam. “With additional parking spaces designated for customers and the plethora of nearby eateries, we look forward to providing a more convenient location for our customers.”

Yi Fang also has a Hawaii location at Fort Street Mall. Learn more at yifanghawaii.com.