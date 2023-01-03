No grain no gain

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new year signifies fresh starts, which often come in the form of diets. If you’re looking to begin 2023 with more protein and less carbs, check out these options.

Da Bald Guy

This Kahuku-based food truck (56-565 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its boneless kalbi, pan-fried poke and plate lunch entrées, but the biz also offers keto-friendly dishes (all you have to do is ask).

Da Bald Guy’s keto-friendly dish includes eggs, chopped New York steak and thick-cut, homemade bacon.

For updates and more info, follow the biz on Instagram (@dabaldguy_foodtruck).

Chubbies Burgers

Chubbies Burgers (1145C 12th Ave.), located in Kaimuki, is known for its mouthwatering burgers, fries, onion rings and milkshakes. If you’re doing the keto diet, you can get any Chubbies burger lettuce-wrapped to enjoy that smashed beef patty sans the bun. This dish isn’t on the menu, but it’s always available.

Call 808-291-7867 or visit chubbiesburgers.com.

La Tour Café

La Tour Café (various locations) is known for its soups, salads and sandwiches. Gee’s chicken salad — with rotisserie chicken, pickled lychee, kale, cucumber, herbs, tomatoes, sesame crunch, lotus root and crispy greens — is a keto-friendly option if you swap the vinaigrette with the healthier, more keto-friendly Swiss dressing. Or, customers can ask for olive oil as dressing to put on their salad.

Ahi & Vegetable

If you’re craving fresh fish, Ahi & Vegetable (various locations) has a plethora of options. Popular keto-friendly choices include sashimi special — which comprises chirashi over salad — shoyu ahi poke over salad, teriyaki chicken salad, tofu salad and hamachi kama.

Visit ahiandveg.com.

FEAST by Jon Matsubara

Manoa-based FEAST by Jon Matsubara (2970 E. Manoa Road) is known for its original Hawaiian-style lobster rolls, but the eatery also has two keto dishes on its menu.

“Jon Lechon” features chicharron, lechon sauce, keto “mac” salad and Kula greens, while the keto lobster salad includes Kula mix greens, the business’s signature lobster mix and Brick House dressing.

Call 808-840-0488 or visit feastrestauranthawaii.com.

Big City Diner

In collaboration with The Keto Prescription, Big City Diner (various locations) has an entire keto menu at its restaurants. Pupus include mouthwatering starters like garlic-shrimp skewers, wings over Big City (buffalo-style chicken wings) and New York steak, served with celery slices. Leafy green options include fire-roasted portobello mushroom salad, citrus-grilled big salmon salad and the Big City Cobb. The latter is a “not-so-traditional” Cobb with hickory-smoked turkey, diced ham, chopped tomato, red onions, black olives, California avocado and Jack and Cheddar cheeses atop chopped Romaine.

For keto-friendly entrées, opt for flame-broiled New York steak with grilled mushrooms and onions or tequila chicken and portobello mushrooms.

Visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.