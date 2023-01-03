This sushi spot has a huge selection
- By Nadine Kam
-
Jan. 3, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
‘Shrimply’ amazing Amaebi nigiri with fried amaebi heads ($14)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Cherry Blossom roll ($22) with shredded coconut
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Shrimp tempura ($6 for two) with panko coating
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Scallop nigiri wrapped in lemon ($26 for five pieces)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
12-piece chef’s choice deluxe sashimi platter ($36)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree