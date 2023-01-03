Hawaii farmers battling depression in large numbers, UH study finds
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Many Hawaii farmers rely on farmers markets and roadside sales to make a living. Above, various fruits and vegetables at the Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree