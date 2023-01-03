comscore Hawaii farmers battling depression in large numbers, UH study finds
Hawaii News

Hawaii farmers battling depression in large numbers, UH study finds

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Many Hawaii farmers rely on farmers markets and roadside sales to make a living. Above, various fruits and vegetables at the Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market on Saturday.

On the heels of years of stress-inducing challenges, Hawaii’s farmers and ranchers are entering an uncertain 2023, and new research suggests it’s taking a toll on their mental health. Read more

