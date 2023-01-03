comscore Lifeguards stay busy as waves rise on north, west shores
Hawaii News

Lifeguards stay busy as waves rise on north, west shores

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A high-surf warning for nearly all Hawaiian Islands was in effect through 6 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service, with wave heights of 20 to 30 feet for north- facing shores and 15 to 20 feet for west-facing shores. Above, a surfer slid into a barrel Monday at Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, hundreds of spectators crowded the beach Monday to watch surfers and the large waves at Ehukai Beach.

Oahu lifeguards rescued at least 25 people from the surf on the West side and North Shore on Monday as waves with 30-foot faces were seen at Waimea Bay. Read more

