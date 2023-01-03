Lifeguards stay busy as waves rise on north, west shores
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:45 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A high-surf warning for nearly all Hawaiian Islands was in effect through 6 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service, with wave heights of 20 to 30 feet for north- facing shores and 15 to 20 feet for west-facing shores. Above, a surfer slid into a barrel Monday at Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore.
Above, hundreds of spectators crowded the beach Monday to watch surfers and the large waves at Ehukai Beach.