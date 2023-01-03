comscore Oahu care facility to close amid demand for services
Oahu care facility to close amid demand for services

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“Launched in early 2015, Oahu Home Healthcare is one of nine home health care businesses in the state, leaving just eight — with some serving a single island.”</strong> <strong>Hilton Raethel</strong> <em>Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i president and CEO</em>

One of only a handful of home health care companies in Hawaii is permanently shutting down operations at the end of this month, leaving roughly 100 or so patients having to turn elsewhere for nursing care. Read more

