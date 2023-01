Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mary Kaui Kala-­Brook will lead the Hana branch of Maui Economic Opportunity to help her neighbors and offer her experiences on the mainland to benefit her hometown. Kala- Brook will replace longtime Branch Manager Jonnie Oliveira, who will move on to concentrate on her business, Ka Uakea Legacy. Kala-Brook received her bachelor’s in business administration from Steve Henagar College in Utah. She previously held positions in Utah as director and women’s counselor, working with persons with mental and physical disabilities, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; as a sales trainer and account manager with Clearlink; and business, sales and catering manager with Olive Garden. She also managed shipping container drivers with CR Eng­land Logistics.

