Small-scale Hawaii agriculture receives $2.7M boost
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
”We either harvest or pick up, and we distribute to the kupuna out here, because fresh produce is very costly to them. Although it is a priority, it’s not always attainable.”
TJ Cuaresma
Grant recipient, pictured above in Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden in Wahiawa
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state Department of Agriculture announced it has given micro-grants to small-scale “backyard” farmers in Hawaii. Wahiawa resident James Kamalii, below, stands by a garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wahiawa resident TJ Cuaresma tends to fencing inside her garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden in Wahiawa.