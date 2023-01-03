comscore Small-scale Hawaii agriculture receives $2.7M boost
Hawaii News

Small-scale Hawaii agriculture receives $2.7M boost

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  We either harvest or pick up, and we distribute to the kupuna out here, because fresh produce is very costly to them. Although it is a priority, it's not always attainable." — TJ Cuaresma, Grant recipient, pictured above in Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden in Wahiawa

    We either harvest or pick up, and we distribute to the kupuna out here, because fresh produce is very costly to them. Although it is a priority, it’s not always attainable.”

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Department of Agriculture announced it has given micro-grants to small-scale “backyard” farmers in Hawaii. Wahiawa resident James Kamalii, below, stands by a garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden.

    The state Department of Agriculture announced it has given micro-grants to small-scale “backyard” farmers in Hawaii. Wahiawa resident James Kamalii, below, stands by a garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wahiawa resident TJ Cuaresma tends to fencing inside her garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden in Wahiawa.

    Wahiawa resident TJ Cuaresma tends to fencing inside her garden plot at Sgt. E. Smith Community Garden in Wahiawa.

Small-scale agriculture in Hawaii just got more support as the state Department of Agriculture has awarded almost $2.7 million to nearly 600 applicants across the islands. Read more

