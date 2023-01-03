comscore Suspect in Ewa double homicide wants statements suppressed
Hawaii News

Suspect in Ewa double homicide wants statements suppressed

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A 24-year-old Ewa Beach man charged with first- degree murder in the 2020 deaths of his 23-year-old girlfriend and 6-month-old son is trying to prevent potentially damaging statements he allegedly made in a hospital emergency room from being used against him at trial. Read more

Previous Story
Fight over Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor’s free parking stalls heats up

Scroll Up