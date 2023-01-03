Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball Top 10: No. 1 Maryknoll coming off a bye By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Maryknoll collected seven of nine first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maryknoll collected seven of nine first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. The Spartans had a bye through last week. Coach Chico Furtado’s team has developed into a balanced attack offensively and is 14-1 overall, including 4-0 in ILH action. Maryknoll will play at Damien on Thursday and at ‘Iolani on Saturday. The Raiders returned from their mainland journey with potentially bad news. Guard Hailey-Anne Ohta suffered a non-contact knee injury during the tournament. The extent of the injury has not been determined yet, coach Dean Young said. The senior was averaging 12 points per game, including a 15-point performance against the nation’s No. 1 team, Incarnate Word (Mo.). ‘Iolani (12-6, 3-1) play at Damien today and will host Kamehameha on Thursday. No. 3 Konawaena walloped Kealakehe, 75-0, last Tuesday. and improved to 3-0 in BIIF play. No. 4 Punahou had a bye last week and will host Kamehameha on Tuesday. No. 5 Lahainaluna overwhelmed King Kekaulike, 84-28, and improved to 7-0 in MIL play. The Lady Lunas are on the road at Baldwin on Tuesday and at Maui on Friday. Sixth-ranked Campbell (9-6, 6-0) is one of four unbeaten teams in the OIA West. The Lady Sabers battle Waipahu today, Mililani (5-0) on Thursday and Leilehua 6-0) on Friday. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Jan. 2, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Maryknoll (7) (14-1, 4-0 ILH) 88 1 > bye > next: at Damien, Thursday, 6 p.m. 2. ‘Iolani (1) (12-6, 3-1 ILH) 77 2 > lost to Mission Hills (Calif.) 60-58, Friday > next: at Damien, Tuesday, 6 p.m. 3. Konawaena (1) (12-4, 3-0 BIIF) 75 3 > def. Kealakehe 75-0, Tuesday > next: at Honokaa, Tuesday 4. Punahou (9-4, 2-2 ILH) 62 4 > bye > next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 5 p.m. 5. Lahainaluna (10-3, 7-0 MIL) 53 5 > def. King Kekaulike, 84-28 Tuesday > next: at Baldwin, Tuesday 6. Campbell (9-6, 6-0 OIA) 47 6 > def. Aiea 2-0 (forfeit), Thursday > next: at Waipahu, Tuesday 7. Kamehameha (13-7, 1-3 ILH) 36 7 > def. Whitney (Calif) 56-52, Friday > next: at Punahou, Tuesday, 5 p.m. 8. Waiakea (9-3, 6-0 BIIF) 26 8 > bye > next: at KS-Hawaii, Monday > next: vs. Honokaa, Thursday 9. Maui (10-3, 6-2 MIL) 14 9 > won at KS-Maui 56-35, Friday > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Friday 10. Moanalua (11-6, 5-0 OIA) 9 10 > won at McKinley 2-0 (forfeit), Tuesday > next: at Farrington, Tuesday Also receiving votes: Damien 4, Hawaii Baptist 2, Radford 2. Previous Story Column: Kapalua should thrive even with LIV departures Next Story Scoreboard – Jan. 3, 2023