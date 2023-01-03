Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Jan. 3, 2023 Today Updated 9:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba Wizards at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Basketball: college men Marquette at St. John’s 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 South Carolina at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Mississippi State at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Ball State at Toledo 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Nebraska at Michigan State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Notre Dame at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 LSU at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Seton Hall at Creighton 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Ole Miss at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Utah State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Minnesota at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Virginia at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 New Mexico at Fresno State 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 basketball: college women Temple at South Florida noon ESPNU NA/221* 73 Syracuse at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 football: high school Under Armour Next All-America Game noon ESPN NA/222 70 Hockey: nhl Stars at Kings 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Soccer Turkish: Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Eng. Prem: Arsenal vs. Newcastle Utd. 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Tennis United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba Bucks at Raptors 2:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Heat at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Heat at Lakers 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Basketball: college men Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina A&T noon CBSSN NA/247* 83 Villanova at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Auburn at Georgia 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Texas A&M at Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Iowa State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Miami at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Loyola-Chicago at Davidson 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Penn State at Michigan 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Duke at NC State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 UConn at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Missouri at Arkansas 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Clemson at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 TCU at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 DePaul at Butler 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Illinois at Northwestern 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Wake Forest at North Carolina 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Colorado State at Nevada 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Hockey: nhl Devils at Red Wings 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Lightning at Wild 4:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Stars at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Stars at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship Semifinal: Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Semifinal: Teams TBA 1:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Soccer Italian: AS Roma vs. Bologna 5:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Ankaragucu 7 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Turkish: US Cremonese vs. Juventus FC 7:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Eng. Prem: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham noon USA 29/555 123 Tennis United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* United Cup; Adelaide; Auckland; Pune 9 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION No live local radio sporting events scheduled. Wednesday TIME STATION No live local radio sporting events scheduled. Previous Story Scoreboard – Jan. 3, 2023