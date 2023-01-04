comscore Letter: Celebrate new year without Donald Trump
Letter: Celebrate new year without Donald Trump

For the first time in many years, possibly portending a new era, I did not see the word “Trump” anywhere in the Jan. 1, 2023, edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Happy New Year! Read more

