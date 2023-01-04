Editorial | Letters Letter: Celebrate new year without Donald Trump Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For the first time in many years, possibly portending a new era, I did not see the word “Trump” anywhere in the Jan. 1, 2023, edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Happy New Year! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For the first time in many years, possibly portending a new era, I did not see the word “Trump” anywhere in the Jan. 1, 2023, edition of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Happy New Year! Bruse Eckmann Moiliili EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Bad policy to restrict Lanikai parking, access