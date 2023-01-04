Letter: City does nothing about property assessments

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is no one at the City Council or the mayor’s office doing anything about the current atrocious property tax assessments? Read more

Why is no one at the City Council or the mayor’s office doing anything about the current atrocious property tax assessments?

We have gasoline at more than $5 a gallon, among the highest in the nation, and are being charged more than $100 a month by Hawaiian Electric for fuel adjustments, not to mention the current inflation rate on everything.

My tax assessment rose 25% in one year. That puts the assessment way over market value. How can anyone justify that? All that will accomplish is people being forced to move out of their homes, sell them or become homeless.

The only response so far from the mayor is that he’ll check into it. Boy, we know how that goes.

Dennis King

Kuliouou

