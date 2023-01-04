Letter: Drone ‘fireworks’ display a real treat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was a real treat watching the Kahala Hotel & Resort’s smokeless, noiseless aerial “fireworks” ushering in the new year. A turtle, dolphin, American flag and so on, all on display. Read more

This was a synchronized drone performance that was extremely well done. The aerial images were crystal- clear, celebrating all things Hawaii.

Kevin Connelly

Kahala

