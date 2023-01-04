Letter: Illegal explosions bring injury, fear to neighbors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t understand all the hype against illegal firework explosions. Read more

These firework displays bring neighborhoods together! If elderly, babies and anyone in between get hurt, they can learn to adjust to their torn-off fingers, blown-out eardrums, and damaged vision.

It is OK for pets, too, because they instinctively know to crawl into a hole or the sewer. These fireworks provide a good life-lesson for kids to learn to skip around other silly and unenforceable rules, too.

When the bombs misfire and immediately explode at ground level? So cool! It does not get any more fun than watching the scared scatter to protect themselves.

Do we want aerial explosions to become legal again, as they were many years ago? Should we do our best to live in the past, and not pretend to enforce sensible laws of the present and future?

John Burns

Wahiawa

