It was just a matter of time before two senior politicians, state Senate President Ron Kouchi and state House Speaker Scott Saiki, decided to put freshman Gov. Josh Green in his place (“Gov. Green’s agenda faces early resistance,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 29). It was a clear warning to the new governor that without their help, he won’t be able to get much accomplished.

This political bullying was meant to show Green who holds the power in island politics. Green is up against politicians backed by powerful unions, who want to control or at least influence over his decision-making concerning thousands of lucrative state projects. Politics.

It will be interesting to see how Green handles this. Who will Green align with? Is he honest? Open transparency on his decision-making will help to protect his political image.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

