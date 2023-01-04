Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Food security, one garden at a time Today Updated 7:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Department of Agriculture has distributed nearly $2.7 million in federal funds to 579 applicants engaged in small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations, as well as community organizations working to increase access to locally originated food sources. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Department of Agriculture has distributed nearly $2.7 million in federal funds to 579 applicants engaged in small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations, as well as community organizations working to increase access to locally originated food sources. The Micro-Grants for Food Security went to 347 Oahu recipients, including backyard gardeners and people with plots at community gardens. Ranging from $750 to $5,000, the grants aim to improve Hawaii’s imbalance in feeding island residents, one plot at a time: Up to 90% of food eaten here is imported, leaving islanders vulnerable to food shortages in case of supply-chain breakdowns or emergency. Previous Story Off the news: End of the rainbow for license plate