Off The News: Food security, one garden at a time

The state Department of Agriculture has distributed nearly $2.7 million in federal funds to 579 applicants engaged in small-scale gardening, herding and livestock operations, as well as community organizations working to increase access to locally originated food sources. The Micro-Grants for Food Security went to 347 Oahu recipients, including backyard gardeners and people with plots at community gardens.

Ranging from $750 to $5,000, the grants aim to improve Hawaii’s imbalance in feeding island residents, one plot at a time: Up to 90% of food eaten here is imported, leaving islanders vulnerable to food shortages in case of supply-chain breakdowns or emergency.