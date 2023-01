Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s been an inexorable march toward universal parking meters, while the Free Parking Stall species has become increasingly endangered. But must it be extinct?

The 300 free stalls at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor could be next on the chopping block, as redevelopment hopes for the area inch forward. Many surfers look to score free spots when they hit the waves, and they surely will turn up at a planned rally to save them, 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the harbor. Local folks need a place in Waikiki, too.