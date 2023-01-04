3 new members sworn in at year’s first City Council meeting
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Above, Council member Esther Kia‘aina, Gov. Josh Green and Council Chair Tommy Waters at Tuesday’s Council meeting.
Above, Mayor Rick Blangiardi acknowledged others.
At top, Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, at right, swore in new City Council members Matt Meyer and Val Okimoto on Tuesday as other members watched.
Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald swore in new City Council members Matt Meyer and Val Okimoto, above, on Tuesday as other members watched.
