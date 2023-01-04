comscore 3 new members sworn in at year’s first City Council meeting
3 new members sworn in at year’s first City Council meeting

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Council member Esther Kia‘aina, Gov. Josh Green and Council Chair Tommy Waters at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Mayor Rick Blangiardi acknowledged others.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, at right, swore in new City Council members Matt Meyer and Val Okimoto on Tuesday as other members watched.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald swore in new City Council members Matt Meyer and Val Okimoto, above, on Tuesday as other members watched.

A melodic chant, the national anthem and “Hawaii Pono‘i” all helped to usher in the City Council’s first meeting of 2023, as three first-time Council members and a returning Council chair were formally sworn in to office at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

