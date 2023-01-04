comscore Group looks to speed up $2B-plus effort to cut Hawaii’s cesspools
Hawaii News

Group looks to speed up $2B-plus effort to cut Hawaii’s cesspools

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

A task force led by the state’s health director is recommending that the Legislature advance a deadline to eliminate many of the roughly 83,000 homeowner cesspools in Hawaii to protect human and environmental health, an estimated $2 billion or more endeavor. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jason Chang

Scroll Up