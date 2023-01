Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Paul Ito, who has worked for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. since 2018, has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president. He assumed the roles effective Sunday.

Ito had been serving as the company’s interim CFO since July, and was selected following a broad, national search conducted by the HEI leadership team and its board of directors. HEI is the parent company of Hawaiian Electric and American Savings Bank.

“We are thrilled to promote Paul as our CFO,” HEI President and CEO Scott Seu said in a statement. “He’s a strong and strategic leader, and his hands-on and disciplined approach in delivering effective financial management will bring value to our stakeholders and support our companies’ ongoing mission to make Hawai‘i better.”

Ito previously served at HEI as vice president of tax, controller and treasurer. He has led the accounting, financial reporting, tax and treasury functions, and provided support in the enterprise risk management, investment analysis, and strategic and operating plan functions. Ito also managed HEI’s information technology efforts, leading digital transformation initiatives in accounting, tax and financial reporting.

“I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to expand my role at HEI,” Ito said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time at our family of companies. I look forward to continuing my work with Scott and our entire leadership team, including Shelee Kimura at Hawaiian Electric and Ann Teranishi at ASB, and continuing to contribute to the financial stability, growth and success of the company.”