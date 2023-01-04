Capitol parking lot adds pay stations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Capitol’s paid public parking lot reopened Tuesday — well ahead of the Jan. 18 start of the legislative session.

Gov. Josh Green announced the reopening as the state gradually returns to normal following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public parking rates at the Capitol will begin at $2 per hour for the first two hours and increase to $4 for every additional hour.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services installed new pay stations but did not specify how many new public parking stalls have been added.

People who want to park at the Capitol will be required to use the paid parking spots.

They will need to print a receipt that must be placed on their vehicles’ dashboards.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, the Capitol was closed to the public, promoting concerns of public access to the Capitol.

Legislative leaders responded by putting online committee hearings and briefings, which rural areas and neighbor islands had been requesting for years.

Green’s announcement Tuesday represents the latest effort to open the Capitol for in-person access.