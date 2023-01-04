comscore Oceanit gets federal approval for home COVID test
Hawaii News

Oceanit gets federal approval for home COVID test

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 a.m.

More than two years after beginning work on a rapid COVID-19 test, Hawaii’s Oceanit Laboratories has been granted approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell its home nasal swab test and hopes to have it in local stores within the next couple of months, according to the company’s founder and CEO, Patrick Sullivan. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jason Chang
Next Story
Report on toxic Red Hill spill delayed

Scroll Up