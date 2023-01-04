comscore Report on toxic Red Hill spill delayed
Hawaii News

Report on toxic Red Hill spill delayed

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The military says it’s pushed the deadline to the end of this week for an officer to complete his investigation into what caused an estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic fire suppressant to spill from a pipe at Red Hill on Nov. 29, though won’t say when that report might be released to the public. Read more

On the Move: Jason Chang

