No. 1 Maryknoll tops No. 2 Punahou in ILH boys hoops

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll’s Kaniala Woo and Jerome “Rome” Lilio applied pressure on Punahou’s James Taras during an ILH game at Punahou on Tuesday.

Justin Yap came up with a key steal and a 3-pointer during a pivotal fourth-quarter run as No. 1 Maryknoll outlasted No. 2 Punahou 46-39 on Tuesday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

