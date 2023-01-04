comscore Warriors ranked No. 1 and will be challenged to prove it
Warriors ranked No. 1 and will be challenged to prove it

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Hawaii enters another year in a now familiar perch. Heading into 2023 as two-time defending national champions, the Rainbow Warriors begin another title defense next week as the clear favorite in the NVA/AVCA Preseason Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll released Tuesday. Read more

