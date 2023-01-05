Macy’s to close Windward Mall store on Oahu

Macy’s at Windward Mall in Kaneohe is among four Macy’s stores nationwide that are slated to close this year.

The closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in 2020 to optimize and reposition its store fleet.

The other three Macy’s stores to close are located at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif., Foothills Mall in Colorado and Lakeforest Mall in Maryland, according to Axios.

A clearance sale is slated to begin this month at the four locations and will run for about eight to 12 weeks.

There are approximately 70 employees at Macy’s at Windward Mall. A spokesperson said severance packages will be available for eligible employees.

Affected employees may also be considered for positions at other nearby locations on Oahu that include Pearlridge Center, Ala Moana Center, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, Kahala Mall and Ka Makana Alii.

The decision to close a store is always a difficult one but Macy’s Windward Center is grateful to have served customers and the community during the past 41 years, a Macy’s spokesperson said, adding the department store chain looks forward to continuing to serve customers at neighboring locations, online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app.

Two other Macy’s stores on Oahu, one in downtown Honolulu and the other in Kailua, closed in 2013 and 2016, respectively.