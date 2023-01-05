comscore Column: Increase rental housing with more prefab, mobile homes
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Increase rental housing with more prefab, mobile homes

  • By John Brizdle
  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.
  • Hawaii Kai resident John Brizdle is former co-owner of E Noa Tours and The Waikiki Trolley.

    Hawaii Kai resident John Brizdle is former co-owner of E Noa Tours and The Waikiki Trolley.

Let’s look at all the ways rental housing is important to our island society. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Trying to save free parking

Scroll Up